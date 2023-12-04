A 15-year-old student was found to be in possession of a gun at Redondo Union High School on Monday.

The 10th-grader, whose identity has not been released due to their age, was detained at about 10:30 a.m. after Redondo Beach Police Department officers arrived at the school and found the gun, police said in a news release.

Police clarified that there were no injuries or “evidence of a threat or plan for violence,” instead describing it as an “isolated incident involving only the student who has been arrested.”

That student was booked at the RBPD and faces charges of being a minor in possession of a gun, possession of a gun on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an unregistered loaded gun.

The Los Angeles County Probation Department will consider filing charges, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 310-379-2477, text 310-339-2362 or email crimetips@redondo.org.