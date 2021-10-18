Redondo Beach teacher organizes basketball camp for kids with disabilities

A Redondo Beach teacher, who also works as a coach, organized a basketball camp for children with special needs over the weekend.

Kids of all ages gathered Saturday to participate in Hoops413‘s first-ever camp for children with disabilities. They worked on basketball drills and developed skills of the game, but mostly had fun.

The program’s founder, Miguel Ortiz, told KTLA that the most rewarding thing for him was hearing the kids’ laughter.

This story aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend News at 5 on Oct. 16, 2021.