Redwood City washes away Black Lives Matter street art after resident asks to paint ‘MAGA 2020’ next to it

Courthouse Square in Redwood City is seen in a June 2020 photo from Google Maps street view.

The 1990s and 2000s had been disappointingly stagnant years in the push for racial equality, Daniel Pease thought. He was worried for the future of his mixed-race son, just 4 years old.

“I realize the clock is ticking. We’re running out of time and I don’t want my child growing up the same way we did,” Pease told the Daily Journal of San Mateo, Calif.

After seeing photos of street art in Washington, D.C., Boston and New York City, Pease asked Redwood City for permission to paint his own Black Lives Matter sign across the pavement near Courthouse Square on the Fourth of July. City officials quickly agreed, and the city even provided him a bucket of yellow paint.

Little did Pease know that city crews would power-wash the 17-foot artwork away during the dead of night two weeks later, leaving only bare, faded asphalt.

