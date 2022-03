A 10-day food festival in Los Angeles is highlighting the work of women restaurateurs.

Regarding Her is a festival of “collaborations, thematic menus, and conversations” curated by and for women.

The festival is taking place from Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13 throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

For more information about the Regarding Her food festival, click here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 6, 2022.