Reggie Bush is holding a news conference Wednesday to announce a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where Bush played for USC, becoming a two-time All-American and winning the Heisman trophy in 2005.

In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tailback Reggie Bush walks off the field holding the game ball after the Trojans defeated Fresno State. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Bush was forced to give up his Heisman in 2010 following an NCAA investigation that found he accepted compensation in violation of NCAA rules.

Bush still has not answered media questions about what benefits he or his family did or did not accept during his time at USC, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bush tried to clear his name and get the Heisman back in 2021 arguing that the NCAA now allows college athletes to make money for their names, images or likenesses (NIL).

The NCAA responded by saying the new rules do not apply to Bush. “NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” the NCAA told the Los Angeles Times in 2021.

Bush says his was not a pay-for-play arrangement and the NCAA knows it.

“The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” Bush’s attorneys said in a statement.

Billboards supporting Bush were put up around town earlier this year by a USC backer Brian Kennedy, whose name also appears on the school’s practice field.

The billboards read “Hey NCAA, Give Reggie Bush back his Heisman!”