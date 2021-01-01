Region stands to lose up to $200M due to sidelined Rose Parade, Rose Bowl game, study shows

Lowriders meet up before setting out for a cruise on Dec. 31, 2020 along the Rose Parade Route, a decades-old tradition in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Normally on this day, scores of floral-laden floats and marching bands would travel through Pasadena, cheered on by hundreds of thousands of spectators, some of whom braved the cold overnight to secure a prime viewing spot.

But in July, the New Year’s Day procession down Colorado Boulevard was canceled — for the first time in 75 years. It was a decision aimed at protecting public health, one sure to have a far-reaching financial toll on the regional and local economy as the coronavirus rages across Southern California.

The region stands to lose up to $200 million as a result of a sidelined Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, according to a 2018 study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation, which estimated event-related spending.

Tournament of Roses officials made the decision to cancel the parade in light of health protocols imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Rose Parade canceled, Pasadena is strangely quiet for a Jan. 1 https://t.co/BaL12j3enW @latimesphotos pic.twitter.com/8J2wFraA6c — Irfan Khan عرفان (@latfoto) January 1, 2021