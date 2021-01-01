Region stands to lose up to $200M due to sidelined Rose Parade, Rose Bowl game, study shows

Normally on this day, scores of floral-laden floats and marching bands would travel through Pasadena, cheered on by hundreds of thousands of spectators, some of whom braved the cold overnight to secure a prime viewing spot.
But in July, the New Year’s Day procession down Colorado Boulevard was canceled — for the first time in 75 years. It was a decision aimed at protecting public health, one sure to have a far-reaching financial toll on the regional and local economy as the coronavirus rages across Southern California.
The region stands to lose up to $200 million as a result of a sidelined Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, according to a 2018 study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation, which estimated event-related spending.
Tournament of Roses officials made the decision to cancel the parade in light of health protocols imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.