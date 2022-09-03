A San Bernardino resident was arrested on Saturday after admitting to police that he planned to commit sexual crimes against women in a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac on the city’s west side, the police department announced.

Terry’s statements during his interview with detectives showed there was intent to commit crimes of a sexual nature,” the police department said.

The resident, Terry Alvon, is already a registered sex offender and on parole for prior offenses. Neighborhood residents alerted police when they saw Alvon loitering around the area while looking into their cars and homes. He also attempted to open home windows, the police department said.

Citizens helped the police during their investigation. One person found a handwritten map Alvon made that included home addresses, car descriptions, and reports on female residents, including one about a 13-year-old girl and an adult.

“Terry was so brazen that he conducted this disturbing behavior all while being monitored via an electronic monitoring device. The monitor was affixed to his ankle as part of his parole conditions.” the police department said.

The police investigation revealed that Alvon had visited the neighborhood multiple times before and spent time keeping track of people’s schedules. He wrote down these notes on the handwritten map that was found by a neighborhood resident and later given to the police.

The man is in custody for a parole violation and his pending charges. Alvon has been charged with attempted statutory rape, attempted child molestation, and attempted burglary with the intent to commit a felony.