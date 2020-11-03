Registered sex offender charged after 2 college students awoke to stranger showering in Glendora apartment

Jesse Alexander Hunter is seen in a booking photo released by the Glendale Police Department on Nov. 2, 2020.

A man was charged Monday after two female college students woke up to the stranger taking a shower inside their Glendora apartment last week, officials said.

Jesse Alexander Hunter, a 38-year-old registered sex offender who is homeless, was charged with two counts of residential burglary, one count of attempted rape, and one count of providing false information to a police officer, according to the Glendora Police Department.

On Oct. 29, around 5:42 a.m., the two woman called 911 after they awoke to find an unknown man showering in their residence at the Avalon Apartments, located at 121 E. Route 66, the department said.

Officers responded within two minutes but the metal front door to the apartment was locked when they tried to enter. One of the woman heard the officers trying to get inside but found the naked man standing in the doorway of her bedroom, police said.

The woman forced her way past the man and was able to open the front door for the officers. The man was then immediately taken into custody, according to the department.

The two students told the officer they didn’t know the man and had never seen him before. They also did not know how he entered their apartment or why he was there.

Hunter, who is from Los Angeles, told police he arrived in Glendora by bus and had “no other reason to be there,” the department said.

Hunter, a registered sex offender, is currently on Post Release Community Supervision for a sex offense and had a “no bail” violation of PRCS warrant at the time of his arrest, according to Glendora police. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in prison, and is currently being held without bail, officials said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigations Bureau Sgt. Michael Henderson at 626-914-8281, or mhenderson@glendorapd.org.