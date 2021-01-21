Riverside County opens registration for limited COVID-19 vaccines, including for those 65 and older

A registered nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of a woman at the Corona High School gymnasium in the Riverside County city of Corona, California on January 15, 2021, a day after California began offering the coronavirus vaccine to residents 65 and older. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Registration for limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Riverside County will open up Thursday for some residents, including those who are 65 and older, health officials announced.

Registration begins at noon for six upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lake Elsinore, Perris and Indio. Those who are eligible for the limited appointment are those in Phase 1A and 1B, which includes health care, education and other essential workers.

“This is important news to so many of our residents who are eager to be vaccinated,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said in a statement. “We also ask for your patience. We continue to have very limited vaccine quantities and a high demand within the community for it. The county is distributing vaccine as quickly as we receive it.”

This week, Riverside County received 26,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to distribute among its community partners, with 3,900 of those doses being used for six additional county-run vaccine clinics.

The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Diamond Stadium located at 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore (the Jan. 22 clinic is for those 65 and older only and an appointment is required)

Sunday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 25 at the Perris Fairgrounds located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris (the Jan. 25 clinic is for those 65 and older only and appointment is required)

Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 at the Indio Fairgrounds in the Fullenwider Auditorium located at 46350 Arabia Street, Indio

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge; however, those who show up must register prior to arrival, have an appointment and show proof of eligibility (work badge, business identification or letter of proof from employer). Medical insurance information will be requested, although not required. Anyone 65 and older must have proof of age.

Those who want to get vaccinated can visit the Riverside University Health System-Public Health vaccine website ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine starting at noon Thursday for an appointment. People over 65 years of age who need help registering can call 2-1-1.

For the description of the various COVID-19 tiers and to schedule an appointment, visit ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.