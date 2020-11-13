Rejection of 577-unit South L.A. housing project violated state law, judge finds

A rendering for District Square, which would bring 577 new residential units to the Crenshaw Corridor.(Los Angeles Department of City Planning via L.A. Times)

A Superior Court judge has ordered the city of Los Angeles to give the go-ahead to a 577-unit residential complex planned in South L.A., saying its previous decision to reject the six-story project violated state housing law.

The South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission, which is made up of appointees of Mayor Eric Garcetti, turned down a developer’s request to build the mixed-use project last year, saying it lacked affordable housing and would spur gentrification. Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant offered a scathing assessment of that decision, saying the panel “clearly acted in bad faith.”

In his ruling, Chalfant said the commissioners disregarded advice from their own lawyer, who publicly warned them that the reasons for their decision were too vague and would not comply with the Housing Accountability Act, which bars cities from rejecting residential projects that comply with planning and zoning rules, unless there is an unavoidable threat to public health or safety.

That state law was written to ensure that local governments do not drive up housing costs by applying “subjective” criteria to residential projects that comply with zoning rules, Chalfant said in his 21-page ruling.

