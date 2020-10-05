Man in custody in shooting of 3-year-old boy, boy’s relative in Long Beach

A man who was taken into custody is suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy and a man related to the boy in Long Beach Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of East 10th Street about 11:45 p.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Fernandez said.

A man and a toddler were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, Fernandez said.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals where they were listed in stable condition, the Police Department stated in an email.

Evidence recovered at the scene led investigators to a suspect in the shooting, Fernandez said. No details were given about what type of evidence was found.

The suspect, who police initially described as a relative of the victims, was taken into custody in the city of Cypress.

Police later said the suspect was not related to the victims but that the boy and wounded man were related. Police did not detail the relationship between the victims.

Investigators believe there was an argument between the adult victim and the suspect at some point prior the shooting. It is still unclear if the argument is what prompted the shooting.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 562-570-7370. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.