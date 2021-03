The family of a young mother whose body was found in her car last September in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles is now demanding answers in her death.

Related Content Family members of missing mother believe she was person found dead in South L.A.’s Gramercy Park

Mikeona Johnson, 23, was reported missing days before her body was discovered on Sept. 16., 2020. But more than six months later, the cause of her death has yet to be determined.

KTLA’s Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on March 24, 2021.