Relatives demand answers after 4-year-old boy hospitalized while in L.A. County foster care

Relatives of a 4-year-old boy they said was hospitalized after being beaten and tortured while in foster care are demanding answers and accountability.

Family members say the boy was hospitalized in critical condition late last month and they have been denied access to see him.

During a news conference Monday, relatives said the boy was placed in foster care by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services in April.

On Oct. 29 they were notified of the alleged abuse, but have yet to receive answers from the county, or the social worker assigned to the case.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2021.