A family is grieving after their 11-month-old infant was killed when a driver lost control of his vehicle, hopped a curb and hit the child and his parents as they were walking on the sidewalk Sunday in Orange County.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. near Antonio Parkway and Oak Tree Lane in the small community of Las Flores.

Authorities said a 54-year-old San Clemente man, now identified as Daniel Patrick Lenihan, was traveling north on Antonio Parkway in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit the family as they were walking with their child in a stroller.

Residents of nearby Rancho Santa Margarita, the victims have been identified as 34-year-old Kyle Ohlwiler, 31-year-old Hayley Ohlwiler and 11-month-old Madden Ohlwiler.

All three were rushed to a hospital in Mission Viejo with serious injuries. Tragically, the infant succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kyle’s brother, Darron Ohlwiler, spoke to KTLA Monday from the crash site, where mourners have set up a small memorial.

“We’re lucky we’re not planning three funerals,” Darron said. “Kyle is bruised up pretty bad. He got a concussion pretty bad. Hayley’s got a few broken bones, but more so there’s a lot of traumatic…emotion (from) losing their only child.”

Both Kyle and Hayley remain hospitalized. Relatives of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the cost of medical expenses.

Hayley, Kyle and 11-month-old Madden seen in this family photo. (Kimmy Ashworth via GoFundMe)

An infant was killed after a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the family of three while they were walking on the sidewalk in Las Flores on April 2, 2023. (OnScene TV)

The driver of the Hyundai, 54-year-old Daniel Lenihan, seen here being taken to the hospital after the fatal collision in Las Flores on April 2, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Lenihan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was booked into Orange County Central Men’s Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.