Relatives of young mom found dead in South L.A. last summer urge authorities to reopen case

Loved ones of a woman found dead in her car in Gramercy Park last September urged authorities Thursday to reopen the case.

Mikeona Johnson, 23, was last seen on Sept. 9 after going to get food for her family.

On Sept. 16, the mother of two was found dead in her car, which was parked in a residential street near an elementary school. She was partially clothed.

The Los Angeles Police Department closed the case, as did the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. But her family believes there is more to uncover and is asking the county’s District Attorney’s Office to open an investigation.

