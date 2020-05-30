Relaxed parking enforcement in L.A. to be extended through July 1, Garcetti says

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation tweeted out this photo of a parking meter on March 23, 2020.

Relaxed parking enforcement in Los Angeles will continue through July 1 as residents are still asked to stay home to curb spread of the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday.

“Even though there’s more opening, we’re still recommending people stay at home,” the mayor said. “Folks can telework from home and we want to continue encouraging that to help stop the spread of COVID-19 [and] allow people to be able to work from there and not get punished because they’re doing the right thing.”

The city stopped ticketing drivers during street sweeping in residential areas or towing abandoned vehicles to accommodate for the stay-at-home orders.

Regular parking enforcement was scheduled to resume June 1, but that was delayed another month, the mayor said. “And we’ll look at it during the next month as well,” he said.

The L.A. Department of Transportation also extended the grace period for people dropping off or picking up as retailers and restaurants were allowed to run curbside pickups.

LADOT has said it will not issue parking tickets for the following:

During residential street sweeping

Expired registration on vehicles

Rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

Abandoned vehicles and overnight parking

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts. (They will have a two-week grace period to renew after the expiration date.)

The department said it will be extending all payment deadlines until June 1 and won’t increase any parking fines until after that date. It’s unclear whether that was also extended another month.

Parking rules still being enforced:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit

Posted time limits zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted temporary “No-Parking signs”

No blocking emergency access (like alleyways or fire hydrants)

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for city-owned lots

