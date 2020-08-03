Relaxed parking restrictions in L.A. to continue through mid-August

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced that parking enforcement regulations will remain relaxed throughout the city until Aug. 18 due to the ongoing safer at home order.

That means no tickets will be issued during residential street-sweeping, in overnight/oversize parking districts and rush-hour parking restriction zones, or for expired vehicle registration, according to a LADOT statement.

In addition, the agency announced another payment extension for existing parking fees, the statement read. Residents who take advantage of the policy will not see an increase in fines if they don’t pay.

Temporary print-at-home permits will also be available to residents in preferential parking districts who renewed their permits but won’t receive one before their current permit expires, according to the transportation agency.

Motorists still must pay for metered parking, and observe posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas, as well as temporary no-parking signs. They also can’t block emergency access or park at colored curb zones, and drivers must adhere to parking restrictions at city-owned lots.

Though the rules have been eased for a couple of additional weeks, L.A. could extend the order, as the city has previously done since relaxed enforcement began in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found here.