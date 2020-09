The American Cancer Society on Saturday kicked off its “Relay Across the Valley” fundraiser to celebrate cancer survivors, support patients and raise funds for cancer research.

The 27-mile relay around the San Fernando valley began in Burbank with small “pods of walkers” to maintain social distancing. Masks were required at all times to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Wendy Burch reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2020.