Remains found near hiking trail in Burbank confirmed to be human

Possible human remains were found in Burbank on April 22, 2021. (KTLA)

Remains discovered near a hiking trail in Burbank last week were confirmed to be human, officials announced Monday.

Burbank police responded to a call from a hiker who found what appeared to be human remains near a hiking trail above Elmwood Avenue about 1:35 p.m. April 22.

It appeared the remains had been there for “some time,” police had previously said.

An investigator from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner who also responded to the scene eventually determined that the skeletal remains were human.

Identifying the person who died and could take several months to a year, police said Monday.

The investigation into the cause of death is also ongoing.

Anyone with information about the person or how they died is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s investigations division at 818-238-3210.