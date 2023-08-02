Remains discovered in a San Bernardino County desert in 1987 were identified on Wednesday.

The body belonged to Dennis Earl Seger, 51, a man from Washington state, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1986, Seger was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department by family members.

On Nov. 23, 1987, at around 7:45 a.m., off-roading motorists discovered Seger’s body in a remote desert area about eight miles north of Harvard Road and the 15 Freeway.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation.

No identifying belongings, suspects or other investigative leads were present at the time, so the case went cold, officials said.

A bone fragment from the remains was later sent to the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensic Services so DNA could be extracted for comparison and analysis.

During LAPD’s investigation, Seger’s family members provided their DNA for comparison. When a positive match was confirmed, his loved ones were notified of the discovery.

Authorities said there was “no evidence to show Seger died as a result of an assault or any other criminal action from another person.”

No further details surrounding a possible cause of death were released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.