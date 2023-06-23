Catherine Parker-Johnson in an undated photo from the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Police have identified a woman whose remains were discovered in Redondo Beach in 2001.

On Aug. 29, 2001, the human remains were discovered during a construction project at 1624 Wollacot Street.

After a lengthy investigation spanning decades, Redondo Beach Police on Friday identified the woman as Catherine Parker-Johnson. The case was determined to be a homicide.

With no way to identify the remains or locate relatives in 2001, the case remained stalled until it was reopened in January 2019.

The department’s Cold Case Investigations Unit partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that works with law enforcement to identify missing people.

DNA collected from the scene was used to develop a genealogical profile of Parker-Johnson.

In March 2023, a preliminary DNA comparison with two living women, determined to be the victim’s daughter and sister, provided a “provisional identification of the remains as Ms. Catherine Parker-Johnson,” authorities said.

Officials discovered family members last contacted Parker-Johnson in May 1981. The last record of any contact with her occurred on Aug. 31, 1981, in Lennox, California.

Searches of law enforcement and other databases revealed Parker-Johnson had not been reported missing.

The case remains an active investigation. No suspect information was released. Parker-Johnson’s age at death was also not released.

Anyone with previous contact with, knowledge of or information about Parker-Johnson is asked to contact Investigators John Skipper or Rick Petersen at 310-379-2477 x2714, via text at 310-937-6675 or email janedoe2001@redondo.org

A press conference is scheduled for June 26 during which police will request assistance from the public while providing additional details about the case.