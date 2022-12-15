Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November.

One person has been identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos, 38, from Nuevo. The identities of the other two victims are currently unknown, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies first received reports of human remains found on Nov. 18 in Kramer Junction, a remote area near Barstow.

Gallegos was later identified as one of the victims. Authorities believe the other two victims may have been reported missing with Gallegos back in July 2022.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death, and no suspects or leads are currently known.

Tests are still being conducted on the remains to confirm identities, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Homicide Detective B. Chandler at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.