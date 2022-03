Beth Hope struggled with addiction. She saw how others suffered and brought them into her home in what one day became the Hope House for Women.

“By golly, I’m going to change the world,” Hope told herself more than 30 years ago.

KTLA spoke to Hope and just some of the women she has helped along the way for the next segment in our Remarkable Women series.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on March 15, 2022.