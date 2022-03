Dr. Khadijah Lang is more than a devoted caretaker and a passionate physician, she’s a medical trailblazer.

The L.A. native has led numerous teaching missions to Africa to train doctors and treat patients, garnering her national and international acclaim.

Dr. Lang’s medical practice in South L.A. assists underserved communities, and many of her patients include three to four generation families.

Kareen Wynter reports for KTLA’s Remarkable Women series on March 8, 2022.