Winnetka Vaden has had a hard life that involved drugs, prostitution and jail time.

In 2012, she decided it was time to make a difference. She continued with her education, opened her own salon and barber shop and employed men and women from her South Los Angeles community.

Thanks to Prop. 47, Vaden, known to many as “Ms. Nickie,” was able to expunge and reduce her criminal record and now provides a record-cleaning service to members of the community to reduce previous felonies to misdemeanors.

Vaden was first woman certified as a gang violence interventionist in Los Angeles, and has been recognized by several city officials, including Mayor Eric Garcetti.

As the founder of Community Reflections Inc., Vaden continues to find ways to give back to her community, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cher Calvin reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on March 22, 2022.