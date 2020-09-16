Reminder: L.A. Public Library books checked out 6 months ago are due by the end of September

Signage outside the Richard J. Riordan Central Library is seen on May 19, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Public Library books checked out before the pandemic forced its branches to close six months ago are approaching their due dates, librarians reminded patrons on Wednesday.

That also applies to mobile devices, DVDs, CDs and other materials from the library’s branches. Borrowers can return them to a nearby book drop before the extended due date of Sept. 30.

Librarians will isolate returned materials for several days to follow health safety measures before checking them in and clearing them from the cardholder’s account, the library said.

And while the library no longer issues late fees, librarians will consider items not returned by Oct. 21 lost. The cardholder will then have to pay a replacement fee for the item and may have their borrowing privileges suspended.

Members can check their account status on the L.A. Public Library website.

As the library locations remain closed indefinitely, those who want to check out new items can place a hold online and pickup at one of 20 branches, including the Central Library in downtown. The library said it plans to add more locations at a later time.

Borrowers can keep newly borrowed materials within the library’s standard schedule: three weeks for books and audiobooks and a week for DVDs and CDs. As always, patrons can also access audiobooks and other resources online.

Like other institutions, the city’s library system has had to adjust its operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some staffers have started working as contact tracers, while others used their library’s 3D printers to make face masks for health care workers.