Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday.

A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, Hesperia, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Victorville, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Wrightwood, Big Bear City and Apple Valley are also included in the watch.

The thunderstorms are expected to be slow moving and could produce heavy downpours with rainfall exceeding one inch per hour, according to the Weather Service.

Mud and debris flows will be possible in and around recent burn areas.

The flooding danger is expected to remain mostly in the mountains and interior valleys, but a chance of rain will spread even closer to the coast.

Rain flooded part of the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino on Sept. 11, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

The Southland was hit with powerful thunderstorms on Sunday with more than 2 inches of rain falling in the Arrowhead Springs area.

Downpours flooded a portion of the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.