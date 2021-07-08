‘Renewed hope for justice’: Suspect arrested in 2020 killing of man outside Riverside hotel on Valentine’s Day

Grant Leggette Sr. and the man arrested on suspicion of killing him, Richard Kevin Baldwin III, are seen in undated photos released by the Riverside Police Department.

A Rubidoux family is gathering Thursday to thank police for making an arrest in the killing of a 57-year-old father, who was shot and killed outside a Riverside hotel on Valentine’s Day last year.

Grant Leggette Sr. was walking to his car after an event at the Marriott Hotel in the 3400 block of Market Street in Riverside on the night of Feb. 14, 2020, when someone shot him multiple times and fled.

The father later died at a hospital.

Several agencies investigated the killing for over a year, eventually turning the case over to a cold case unit in January. An initial $10,000 reward for information later turned into a $30,000 reward in March 2021, as officials tried to get more information.

Then, investigators finally had a suspect.

Betty and Grant Leggette are seen in an undated photo released by the Riverside Police Department on June 30, 2021.

Richard Kevin Baldwin III, 29, of Moreno Valley was identified as a suspect in the man’s killing. He was already in custody at a Los Angeles County jail on unrelated robbery and weapons charges, the Riverside Police Department said last week in a news release.

On June 25, Baldwin III was transferred to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and booked on suspicion of murder, personal use of a firearm and lying in wait, according to the Police Department.

“I want to thank God for the strength, peace and joy this day has given me. I also want to thank the Riverside Police Department and everyone who have worked so hard to resolve this case resulting in the arrest of the man who murdered my husband,” the victim’s wife, Betty Leggette, said in a statement released by police.

“There are no words that will accurately describe my appreciation and gratitude for all the prayers, dedication, and hard work from so many that has given renewed hope for justice,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or KBeler@Riversideca.gov,