Rent relief application opens Monday for eligible county residents outside of L.A. city

Eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin applying Monday for a new rent relief program intended to assist households financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at 8 a.m., applicants can visit 211la.org to fill up an online form. They can also call 2-1-1 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. There will be more than 100 operators available to help people with their application, according to the county.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic on those telephone lines so I would encourage you, you will be placed on hold, they will get back to you, or you can even leave your number, they will call you back,” said Emilio Salas, the acting executive director of the L.A. County Development Authority.

The application period ends on Aug. 31.

The county effort excludes those who live in the city of L.A., which previously launched its own program that has since closed.

Those eligible for the county’s program include households whose income is at or below 50% of the median income.

This table from the L.A. County Development Authority shows the income eligibility of applicants to a rental relief program set to launch on Aug. 17, 2020.

Households with an income at or below the 30% of the median income can receive up to $10,000, while those at 31% to 50% can get up to $7,500, according to the L.A. County Development Authority.

Officials planned to prioritize half of the available funding to renters who live in zip codes deemed to have higher eviction and other socioeconomic risks. But those who receive Section 8 Housing Choice or VASH voucher or reside in project-based Section 8 or public housing are not qualified.

Other residents in areas not considered to have high risk of eviction or other vulnerabilities can still apply.

“A formula used for the Federal Community Development Block Grant Program that takes into account population, poverty, and overcrowded housing, will be used to allocate the remaining 50% of funding available… A lottery of eligible applicants will be run at the end of the application process,” the county said.

The rent subsidy will go directly to the property owner.

The L.A. County Development Authority’s website has an FAQ page in multiple languages for more information.