Renters in unincorporated L.A. County hit by coronavirus are eligible for new eviction protections

A sign for an apartment for rent is seen in Los Angeles on May 27, 2009. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Renters living in unincorporated Los Angeles County now have new tools to prevent eviction following a vote by the Board of Supervisors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under a measure approved Tuesday, tenants can inform their landlords in writing that they’re unable to pay because of economic or medical hardships related to the virus — as long as it is within seven days after rent is due. That will be enough to prevent an eviction.

Additionally, renters in unincorporated areas now have one year to repay past-due rent.

“I hope that this will help us to keep people in the homes that they’re now required to stay in 24/7,” Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said during Tuesday’s meeting.

