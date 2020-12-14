Renters left without hot water for days at Whitter apartment complex

New tensions are boiling over for some renters in Whittier who say they have struggling to get clean, hot water for more than a week now.

For the past nine days, renters at the Mediterranean Apartments, 11555 Santa Gertrudes Avenue, have either had no hot water or no water at all at times no water.

To make matters worse, residents say their building has also been flooded due to a water main break.

“It’s tough especially when you have a five-year-old daughter and wanting to take a bath with her toys and trying to boil water it’s just awful,” said Joshua Lopez, one of the many residents at the Mediterranean Apartments. There are more than 100 units in the complex.

Lopez said the trouble started after a pipe bursted.

“The entire parking lot flooded, nobody was at the scene, nobody was working on it,” he said, adding that residents have received no help from management.

Pilar Franco, another resident at the apartment complex, told KTLA 5 News that the problems are reoccurring.

“It’s not fair and every day is an excuse,” Franco said.

Some residents who spoke to KTLA 5 News but were too afraid to go on camera in fear of retaliation.

KTLA reached out to the property manager and the company who owns the complex but had not received a response from either party yet as of Sunday evening.

Jennifer McGraw reports for KTLA 5 News from Whittier on Dec. 13, 2020.