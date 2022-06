U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) is speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Wednesday.

Cheney, a prominent member of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, is expected to address the explosive testimony from Tuesday, as well as the Republican party’s future with President Donald Trump out of office.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 29, 2022.