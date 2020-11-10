Rep. Harley Rouda concedes defeat to O.C. Supervisor Michelle Steel in 48th congressional district race

One week after Election Day, Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda on Tuesday morning conceded defeat in a hotly-contested U.S. House race to his GOP challenger, Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel.

Rouda was elected to the 48th congressional district seat in Orange County during the 2018 “blue wave,” flipping the seat that had been held by longterm Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher.

The latest California Secretary of State data shows Rouda losing the race to Steel by more than 7,000 votes.

Rouda released a statement conceding the race.

“Thanks to the incredible energy brought by our thousands of grassroots volunteers, I was proud to be the first Democrat ever to represent California’s 48th Congressional District. Serving the people here has been the honor of my life, but the truth is, it’s never been about political parties for me,” the statement read in part.

“While one campaign ends today, another is just beginning. I look forward to having voters compare my opponent’s two years in Congress with my accomplishments on November 8, 2022,” he said.

