Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso appeared separately at a forum Wednesday at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

The event was not a debate, but a conversation about recent topics dominating headlines in the city.

Topics addressed during the forum included hate crimes against Jewish people, which according to the Anti-Defamation League reached a five-year high last year.

The candidates also discussed the scandal of racist remarks made by former council member Nury Martinez and sitting council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

Recent polling from a week ago showed Caruso with a three-point lead over Bass, but the margin of error is a little more than that. So, while the race is much tighter than before, it’s still considered a toss-up.

Election day is just 13 days away.