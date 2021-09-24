Rep. Karen Bass is planning to run for L.A. mayor next year, sources say

U.S. Rep Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) intends to launch a campaign for Los Angeles mayor, joining a field of candidates that has rapidly grown over the past week, according to three people familiar with her plans.

Such a move would deliver another shakeup to a contest that had been a sleepy affair for much of the year. Bass, a high-profile Democrat who has served in both Sacramento and Washington, D.C., could announce her entry into the mayor’s race early as next week, those sources told The Times.

If Bass enters the race, she would be a formidable competitor, said Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who described himself as an ally of Bass since 1978.

“Los Angeles is in need of leadership that can bring us together and that can inspire, and I think she is uniquely gifted in that way,” he said. “And it’s what I expect will become rather immediately apparent once she makes her announcement known.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.