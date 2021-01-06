Rep. Michelle Steel tests positive for coronavirus after questioning need for mask mandate in Orange County

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach), who previously expressed skepticism about the need for a mask mandate in Orange County, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Steel, 65, learned that morning that she had been in contact with someone who tested positive. She sought a test in the afternoon “out of an abundance of caution,” and it came back positive, according to a statement released by her office.

“At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” said Steel, who was sworn in on Sunday after winning the seat from Democratic incumbent Harley Rouda.

Steel said she has no symptoms, and further details about her exposure were not clear. Danielle Stewart, Steel’s deputy chief of staff and communications director, said she could not provide additional information.

