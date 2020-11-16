Rep. Mike Garcia holds razor-thin lead against Christy Smith in 25th congressional race

Republican incumbent Mike Garcia’s razor-thin lead over Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith in the race for the 25th Congressional District has narrowed yet again, according to the latest data from the Los Angeles and Ventura county registrars’ offices.

The hotly contested race has seesawed between the two candidates, with Garcia holding an early lead of 432 votes, then Smith taking a 1,287-vote lead on Nov. 9 and Garcia regaining a slim lead of 159 votes on Nov. 10.

Garcia’s lead has since narrowed. The two are now separated by 104 votes; Garcia currently holds 166,617 votes to Smith’s 166,513 votes, based on the county registrars’ latest tallies.

The 25th District, which overlaps both Los Angeles and Ventura counties, includes Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster.

