Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara tests positive for coronavirus

In this image from video, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives on April 23, 2020. (House Television via Associated Press)

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) has tested positive for the coronavirus as an outbreak centered on the White House and Capitol Hill continues to widen.

Carbajal announced Monday that he had been exposed to an infected person, but an initial test came back negative. That person appears to have been Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who said Friday that he had the virus.

Carbajal had recently interacted with Lee a few times in passing, according to Carbajal’s office.

After experiencing mild symptoms, Carbajal got tested again on Tuesday, this time with a positive result. In a written statement, he pledged to quarantine for 14 days and to work from home in Washington, D.C.

