Repeat internet child predator who allegedly used apps to pay minors for sexual acts arrested by Fontana police

Sagi Schwartzberg is seen in an undated booking photo released on March 2, 2021, by the Fontana Police Department.

Detectives in Fontana arrested a man who is accused of being an internet child predator for the second time in less than one month, officials reported Tuesday.

Sagi Schwartzberg, 37, was first arrested on Feb. 17 on suspicion of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. The Fontana Police Department saud Schwartzberg was bailed out of custody only to be arrested again.

“Detectives discovered evidence on Schwartzberg’s electronic device that indicated he had been communicating with multiple underage females and paying them for sexual acts,” police said in a news release.

Detectives worked with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and obtained a new arrest warrant for Schwartzberg. He was arrested for the second time on Monday on suspicion of contact or communication with a minor to commit a sexual act and knowingly hire a minor to participate in the production of child sexual abuse material, Fontana police reported.

Schwartzberg is accused of making payments to the underage females via Venmo and Cash App and used the following screen names:

Snapchat: Jason D %

Snapchat: xocdrunkx

Snapchat : sagiesq

: Kik: drunkesq

Kik: hoping4achance

Wickr: xocdrunkx

Venmo: xocdrunkx

Venmo: sagiesq

Cash App: Xocdrunkx or URL $ocdrunk

Detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying additional victims in this investigation. Anyone who may have had contact with Schwartzberg on the provided social medial platforms are urged to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 909-356-3310 or jmoyer@fontana.org.