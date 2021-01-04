Report: Bond girl and ‘That ’70s Show’ star Tanya Roberts dies at 65

Actress Tanya Roberts — who was best known for playing a Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” and Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show” — has died at the age of 65, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actress Tanya Roberts arrives to the 14th Annual Environmental Media Awards on November 17, 2004 at The Ebell Club, in Los Angeles, California. (Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter that Roberts collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve. She was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles, her friend and representative said. Pingel said her death was not COVID-19 related and said she was not ill leading up to the collapse, KTLA sister station WJW reported.

“I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them,” Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

A message on a Tanya Roberts Facebook page linked from her website, has a message signed from Pingel.

It says, “I’m very sorry to have to post this. Yes, Tanya passed away today. I’m heart broken.”