Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University.

According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018.

L.A. and San Francisco Counties lost the most business headquarters from 2018-2021, according to the research.

KTLA’s Orange County Bureau Chief Chip Yost reports.