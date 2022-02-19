Report: L.A.’s COVID-19 response hindered by communication issues

A review of Los Angeles’ emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic found that Mayor Eric Garcetti and his team excluded city departments when making decisions, resulting in an “uncoordinated and inefficient” operation.

The draft report, which was reviewed by The Times, praises the city’s emergency operations workers, who worked out of a downtown facility while much of the city remained shut down.

And Garcetti “acted quickly and decisively on many fronts, often with innovative initiatives to help protect the city and its people,” the report found.

But the lack of transparency from Garcetti’s office helped fuel two simultaneous and parallel emergency operations — one led by the mayor and one led by the head of the city’s Emergency Management Department, or EMD, the report found.

