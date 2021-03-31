Report: LAUSD students, especially younger children, suffered ‘alarming’ academic harm during pandemic

Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Klein collects crayons at Lupin Hill Elementary in Calabasas, which school district officials hope to keep open despite L.A. County’s surge in coronavirus infections.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Students at all levels have suffered academically since the Los Angeles Unified School District closed its campuses more than a year ago, with the greatest harm falling on younger ones and those who were faring worse before the pandemic, a new report has concluded.

“We may not know the full impact of this last year on our students for another year or more, but the preliminary data we have paints an alarming picture,” says the report, titled “Educational Recovery Now” and released Wednesday by Great Public Schools Now, a local advocacy group.

While the report avoids assigning blame, it paints a sobering picture of student learning that L.A. Unified must prevent from worsening, the authors said.

The district is headed toward a gradual reopening of campuses beginning the week of April 12.

