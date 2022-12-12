California State University Northridge is seen in an image posted on its Facebook page.

A shelter in place order at California State University Northridge was lifted after a report of a person with a gun on campus was determined to be unfounded Monday morning.

An emergency notification was sent out Monday alerting students and staff that someone in a car was believed to be armed with a gun.

“If you are on campus, please shelter in place,” a portion of the message read.

Everyone else was warned to stay away from campus until further notice.

CSUN police later gave the “all clear,” stating that the report was unfounded.

“No threat has been identified on or around campus. The campus is open and operational,” the message read.