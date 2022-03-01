Woman’s burning body found in shopping cart prompts homicide investigation in Chinatown

An investigation is underway after the body of an unidentified woman was found burning in a shopping cart left in a Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and Wilhardt Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators say a man who works in the area discovered the burning shopping cart and tried to douse the flames.

The man then called 911 after discovering the body.

Authorities have not identified the woman, but said her death is suspicious.

“We don’t know if this is homeless related. We don’t if it’s gang related. We really are in the preliminary stage of this investigation,” Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.

It was also unclear if the woman was still alive when the fire started, or if she was burned after she died.

Surveillance video is being reviewed to search for clues in the incident.

“I think that video, which seems to be a lot of in this neighborhood, will tell us a lot more,” Rabbett said.

A possible second crime scene was also being investigated by some nearby railroad tracks.