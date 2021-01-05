Report of couple arguing in Orange leads to discovery of stolen BMW modified with police lights; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested and a stolen BMW modified with police lights was recovered after an investigation that began with a report of a couple arguing in Orange, authorities said Tuesday.

The neighbor called 911 shortly after midnight on Monday after overhearing the arguing man and woman mention a gun, according to an Orange Police Department news release.

Officers responded and found the couple in an alley near an unoccupied white BMW that had been parked at the corner of Glassell Street and Hoover Avenue. Police determined the pair were “associated” with the BMW, the release stated.

The woman had a loaded firearm in her possession, while another gun, also loaded, was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators determined the BMW had been stolen and modified with police lights, according to the release. Police released video of the car showing its flashing red and blue lights.

A search of the car led to the recovery of another gun, burglary tools and suspected stolen property, along with evidence of identity theft, authorities said.

Police released booking photos of the suspects but did not identify them. No further details were provided.