Report of sexual assault prompts investigation at Hamilton High School in West L.A. area

A report of a possible sexual assault in the boy’s bathroom at Hamilton High School in the West Los Angeles area has prompted an ongoing investigation Tuesday.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department has not confirmed any details about the incident, there are anonymous reports it involved a sexual assault that occurred Oct. 21, at the school located at 2955 S. Robertson Blvd. in the Palms neighborhood.

Police did confirm that some type of incident took place between students at the school and it is being investigated, Officer Cervantes said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Unified School District also confirmed an incident occurred in the boy’s restroom and it involved several students.

The School District said it immediately began coordinating with the LAPD and LAUSD School Police to investigate the issue.

“Our school crisis team was also activated, and students were given an opportunity to speak to counselors about their concerns. At this point, this situation is an ongoing police investigation,” part of a statement from an LAUSD spokesperson read.

The spokesperson did not comment further on the investigation but said that “the well-being and safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance.”

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the investigation.