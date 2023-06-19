A man armed with an assault rifle was shot by deputies in Diamond Bar Monday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene for a stabbing, while L.A. County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man with a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle shooting rounds, preliminary reports indicated.

Deputies found the armed man and a shooting ensued, Deputy Miguel Meza told KTLA without elaborating.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The rifle and the vest was recovered at the scene, Meza said.

A second victim was also taken to a hospital with possible stab wounds, but officials could not confirm if the two are connected. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area of Diamond Bar Boulevard between Willow Heights and Crooked Creek drives amid the active investigation.

KTLA’s Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this story.