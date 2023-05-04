Several people were made ill by leaking gases in Wilmington Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The leak was reported at 6:39 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

“Several patients” were affected by what was reported to be butane and hydrogen sulfide, though the leak was shut down by about 7:15 a.m., according to the LAFD.

The number of patients has not been released, nor have their ages, genders and conditions.

“Patient care is in progress by Firefighter Paramedics,” the department added.