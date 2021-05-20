The Department of Police Services at Cal State Northridge is warning students after a man was seen fondling a student Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred May 17 at around 5:10 p.m. near Lassen Street and Zelzah Avenue, the police department said in a news release.

The student was walking when an unknown man came up on a bicycle and touched her buttocks. The suspect fled east on Lassen Street and south on Zelzah Avenue, officials said.

Police are treating this incident as an ongoing crime pattern after similar assaults with a similar suspect description occurred in the same area on Feb. 6 and 18.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a dark-colored face mask, purple gloves and red shoes.

He was riding on a black Fixie bicycle.

Police alerted students of the crime to raise awareness and help avoid similar attacks in the future. They also hope someone can provide information that may assist in solving the crime, leading to an arrest.